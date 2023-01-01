Rock legend David Crosby has died

LOS ANGELES — David Crosby, a legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist who was part of influential bands of the 1960s, has died at age 81, according to multiple reports.
“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django," his wife said in a statement to Variety. "Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly."
A "source close to Crosby" also confirmed the rock legend's death to Rolling Stone.
Crosby gained fame after joining Los Angeles rock-folk band the Byrds in 1964.
He later formed Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1968 with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.
Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice for his work with both bands.
This is a developing story and will be updated.