The clown is king this Halloween.

Google has released its list of most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019. At the top of the list is "It" -- referencing Pennywise, the creepy clown from the Stephen King novel and the big screen. "It: Chapter Two" is currently in theaters.

Second on the list is a little more traditional: a witch. Google doesn't specify if we're talking scary witch, good witch or sexy witch.

Coming in third nationally is Spider-Man, fresh off the success of "Avengers: Endgame," "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and the announcement that Marvel Studios and Sony will continue its partnership to keep Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Google's "FrightGeist" website features the full list of national search rankings, plus a state-by-state breakdown.

And if you're still stumped on what to wear, there's a costume wizard section that will offer up suggestions based on your preferences when it comes to spookiness and uniqueness.

Next on the list is a dinosaur at No. 4 (it doesn't specify which kind) followed by "Descendants" from the popular books and Disney movie series at No. 5.

Generic "clown" comes in at No. 6, not specifying whether it's creepy clown or fun clown.

"Fortnite," from the popular online game that has tens of millions of players worldwide, is seventh.

Your favorite slasher doll "Chucky" is No. 8, followed by the generic "1980s" at No. 9.

Unicorn rounds out the top 10.

The next ten are:

- Rabbit

- Pirate

- "Stranger Things"

- Mouse

- Harley Quinn (Of DC Comics and Suicide Squad)

- Superhero

- Toy Story

- Princess

- Doll

- Mermaid

While a lot of the costumes that were nationally ranked also made it in the top five for searches in different states, a handful of options only popped up once or twice.

Be on the lookout for Sheriff Woody in Alaska, he was the third most searched costume in that state. Don't be shocked if you see Pikachu around Arkansas, the Pokemon character was one of the top five most-searched there.

Don't be surprised if you see the Mystery Machine out and about in Washington, D.C., because Scooby-Doo was the most searched costume in the nation's capital.

Other costumes that only made it into the top five for one or two states includes:

- Alaska - Sheriff Woody

- Arkansas - Pikachu

- DC - Scooby-Doo

- Delaware - Beetlejuice

- Idaho - Wonder Woman and Miles Morales

- Maryland and Minnesota - The Renaissance

- Montana - Hocus Pocus

- Vermont - Where's Waldo