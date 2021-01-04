x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Nation World

Microsoft Azure outage affects XBox Live and more across US

Users were also reporting problems with Microsoft Teams and games such as Minecraft.

A large-scale outage of the Microsoft Azure cloud computing service was affecting users across the country and other Microsoft applications such as XBox Live and Microsoft Teams Thursday.

The outage tracking website Downdetector.com reported problems started around 5:30 p.m. ET. Within minutes, thousands of people reported issues with Azure.

Users were, concurrently, reporting issues with other applications including the games Minecraft and Rainbox Six Siege.

There was no immediate word on what led to the outage, but it appeared services were restored about 45 minutes later.

RELATED: Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger back online after brief outage

RELATED: Wells Fargo apologizes for online banking outage as $1,400 stimulus checks hit accounts