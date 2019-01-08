Meghan Markle kept mostly out of the public eye toward the end of her pregnancy, but now she's sharing never-before-seen pictures from the months leading up to when she gave birth to her son, Archie.

On Wednesday, Meghan posted several photos on Instagram from her "quiet visits" to the Smart Works charity. The organization provides clothing and coaching for unemployed women with interviews.

The post's caption explained how the Duchess of Sussex noticed during her visits that while the charity was receiving lots of donations, most of the items were mismatched or not the right fit to "make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview."

"As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace," the post on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram account explained.

Some of Meghan and Prince Harry's social media fans also quickly noticed Thursday that the couple had literally unfollowed everyone on their Instagram account.

They explained in a post that every month they're going to change the accounts they follow to "highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large."

You can leave a comment underneath their Instagram post with a suggestion of who they should follow and the couple will choose 15 accounts on Monday.