Did anyone win the $380M Mega Millions jackpot?

After a buzzy near-record jackpot this summer, Mega Millions has climbed back up. Powerball isn't far behind.

WASHINGTON — Sure, it's no $1.377 million jackpot — but the grand prizes for both Mega Millions and Powerball have been growing again.

Tuesday night's drawing was for Mega Millions, with a jackpot that has climbed to an estimated $380 million. The winning numbers were 15-18-25-33-38 and the Mega Ball was 25 with a Megaplier of 2.

In order to win the Mega Millions jackpot, a player needs to get all five numbers correct as well as the gold Mega Ball number. The game's next drawing is on Friday night.

No matter the jackpot's size, odds for winning the Mega Millions jackpot stay miniscule: One in 302.5 million.

It isn't the only game with a growing prize this week. Powerball's latest jackpot has grown to an estimated $353 million for its Wednesday night drawing.

Both games have a smaller cash option for winners who want a lump sum — currently $198.4 million for Mega Millions and $185.6 million for Powerball. Most jackpot winners opt for cash instead of the full annuity.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was a near-record $1.377 billion won in late July. Two people came forward last month to claim that prize, but chose to stay anonymous.