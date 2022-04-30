Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and more react to death of Naomi Judd

Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris and many more country music stars have posted tributes to Naomi Judd.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Stars from across the entertainment and music industry are mourning the death of country music legend Naomi Judd.

Judd's death was announced Saturday by her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd. She was 76.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and earlier this month made a return to award shows when they performed at the CMT Music Awards.

“Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago,” singer Maren Morris posted on Twitter on Saturday.

"Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…," singer Carrie Underwood said.

"Rest in power Naomi Judd," singer Mickey Guyton posted.

"This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known," singer Travis Tritt posted on Twitter, noting that he had worked with Judd several times on screen and during performances.

Comedian and TV host Loni Love shared a memory of meeting Naomi Judd back in 2003 when she was a judge on the TV show Star Search: "...she gave me a perfect score and that changed my life.. Thank you Ms. Judd. She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley."

"I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit," TV host Andy Cohen posted on Twitter.

"I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go," singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth posted on Twitter.

The Oak Ridge Boys tweeted they were "saddened beyond words."

Country Music Television shared a video of The Judds reuniting to sing “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. It is believed to be their last public performance.