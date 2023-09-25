At least 6 people are killed and 12 are missing in a landslide in Guatemala

Landslides are a constant threat during Guatemala’s rainy season which extends to November.

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — Heavy rains caused a flash flood in Guatemala’s capital early Monday sweeping several humble homes into a river and leaving at least six people dead and 12 missing, including 10 minors.

Guatemala's National Disaster Reduction Coordinator said in a statement Monday that the death toll had risen to six, including a young girl, along with 12 people missing.

The 5-year-old girl was recovered by firefighters partially buried in debris and mud some 3 miles (5 kilometers) down the Naranjo river.

Guatemala City officials explained in a news conference later Monday that garbage and other debris had effectively dammed the Naranjo river upstream causing water to pool in the overnight downpour. When the dam broke it unleashed a torrent that swept away precarious homes closest to the water’s edge.

Officials said residents of the neighborhood had been warned repeatedly to move from the area because of the flood risk.

Rushing water away six homes and the families who lived in them around 2 a.m. Around 5 a.m. the firefighters announced they would start a search.