Monday evening the NBA released a statement saying they will be delaying the Tuesday Jan. 28 game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers at Staples Center.

The NBA says the organization has made the decision "out of respect for the Lakers." The team is still dealing with "the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant." They are said to be still "deeply grieving."

In the statement the NBA said the game would be rescheduled, but didn't give an exact date, only saying that it would be rescheduled at "a later date."

The Lakers next scheduled game is Friday evening in Los Angeles against the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Saturday, they're scheduled to travel to Sacramento to face the Kings.