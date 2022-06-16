Kroger and Walgreens recall over-the-counter acetaminophen bottles

Both Kroger and Walgreens bottles lack the required child resistant packaging, posing a threat to children.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Kroger and Walgreens brand acetaminophen bottles are under recall for missing child resistant caps.

About 34,000 Kroger and 137,000 Walgreens brand acetaminophen bottles are included in the recall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, which shared the recalls on Thursday, calls for the specific 100-count Kroger bottles of acetaminophen and the 150-count extra strength Walgreens bottles.

Additionally, Kroger is recalling its brand of aspirin and ibuprofen, an estimated 209,000 bottles, for the same reasons.

RECALL: KROGER ASPIRIN 0004126001295, KROGER IBUPROFEN 0004126001298, KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001284 and KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001287. Recalled bottles do not have child-resistant closure. For refund information visit https://t.co/gFpjkTMzBi. pic.twitter.com/FNBtnsvaOZ — Kroger (@kroger) June 16, 2022

The over-the-counter bottles pose a risk of poisoning to young children if swallowed. Child resistant packaging is required by law under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act passed in 1970.

Consumers with the recalled item are urged to store the bottles in a safe location and out of children's reach.