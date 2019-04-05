Maximum Security is the 9-2 favorite in early wagering for Saturday's 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The Florida Derby winner is 4-0 in his brief career.

Tactius and Improbable are the co-second choices at 5-1. Game Winner is the 6-1 fourth choice.

The longest shot in the 19-horse Derby field is Bodexpress at 90-1. The colt hasn't won in five career starts, although he's finished second three times.

Only three so-called maidens have ever won the Derby; the last was Brokers Tip in 1933.

Morning showers have given way to heavy overcast skies at Churchill Downs, though another wave of rain is expected before the Kentucky Derby goes off later in the day.

Spectators seem prepared for the elements, with some carrying ponchos because umbrellas are banned. The forecast hasn't prevented many from wearing colorful outfits and fancy shoes, though quite a few are wearing rain boots as a precaution.

A few rain-free hours have helped the main dirt track stay fast with the turf track listed as firm.

Post time is scheduled for 6:46 p.m. ET.

RELATED: You can buy a jar of horse poop from the 1997 Kentucky Derby winner