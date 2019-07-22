Pop star Justin Bieber says he appreciates President Donald Trump trying to help A$AP Rocky be released from custody in Sweden. However. in the same tweet, Bieber also asked the President to help "let those kids out of cages" at the southern border.

"I want my friend out," Bieber tweeted early Saturday morning referring to A$AP. "I appreciate you trying to help him."

Trump has made several efforts to free A$AP from police custody including by calling Sweden's Prime Minister. On Saturday, the President tweeted saying he assured the PM that "A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail."

Earlier last week, rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian lobbied Trump to help release the rapper from custody, according to reports.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on "probable grounds for serious assault" July 3 following his involvement in a fight in Stockholm. The rapper is expected to be held in pretrial detention until July 25.

In the same tweet directed at the President, Bieber pleaded for Trump to assist the children being held in migrant facilities.

"@realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?" Bieber asked in the tweet.

Congress and the Trump administration have been criticized for not doing enough to help the people at the border seeking asylum.

The detention centers have previously been described as crowded with limited access to supplies like blankets, toothbrushes and soap.

Last week, the U.S. government created a new rule which now requires migrants to apply for asylum in another country they travel through before arriving at the U.S.- Mexico border.