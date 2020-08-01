WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said that she is “cancer free.”

One of the oldest to serve on the Supreme Court, the 86-year-old justice provided the update on her health during an interview in her chambers Tuesday evening with CNN.

"I'm cancer free. That's good," Ginsburg told CNN in the rare interview, sounding energetic and animated.

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP

The Washington Post reports that it’s the fourth time the feminist icon has beaten the disease since undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in the summer.

Ginsburg received intensive radiation treatment for a tumor on her pancreas in August, and told a crowd shortly after during a public appearance at the National Book Festival in Washington, “this audience can see that I am alive.”

In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg waves in acknowledgement of the applause she receives as she arrives for a "fireside chat" in the Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom at the Roger William University Law School in Bristol, R.I.

AP Photo/Stephan Savoia