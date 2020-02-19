NEW YORK — Jurors are returning Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in a rape trial that could send Harvey Weinstein to prison for the rest of his life.

The panel of seven men and five women had lots of questions Tuesday as they started weighing charges in the closely watched #MeToo case.

According to the Associated Press, some of the questions from the jury included asking for the legal definition of terms like consent and forcible compulsion and wanting to see evidence including an email Weinstein sent to a private spy agency in 2017 listing certain accusers he feared would come forward as “red flags.”

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman, TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi, in 2006.

RELATED: Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein saw victims as 'complete disposables'

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in Los Angeles

Weinstein's lawyers contend the acts were consensual.

Regardless of what happens in the New York trial, the legal trouble for Weinstein is far from over. The disgraced Hollywood film producer has also been indicted on sex crimes charges in Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courthouse during his rape trial, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AP