Joe Biden's running mate announcement 'imminent,' reports say

The panel that vetted the potential VP picks has essentially disbanded, so it's now in Biden's hands, according to one report.

The announcement of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate is described as "imminent," according to two reports Monday night. The announcement could come mid-week.

The New York Times reports that a four-person panel who vetted Biden's list of possible vice presidential picks has essentially disbanded. It's now in Biden's hands, allies told the Times.

Aides tell CBS News the decision remains a closely-guarded secret.

"Honestly, they've done a pretty remarkable job of keeping this fully under wraps internally," a staffer told CBS.

Biden declared in March he would pick a woman as his running mate. The question many are asking is whether that person will be a woman of color.

Women considered to be top contenders include Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Baldwin and Tammy Duckworth; Representatives Karen Bass and Val Demings; Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico; and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, whom Biden had a close working relationship with during President Barack Obama's administration. Others who were rumored include former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Biden's campaign has refused to comment on his search, but his team has been in recent contact with a small group of finalists. Some were instructed late last week not to leave Washington, an indication that more in-person interviews, or an actual announcement, was imminent.

The Democratic National Convention, where the presidential and vice presidential nominees accept their nominations, happens next week. The convention was scheduled for four days in Milwaukee but will be downsized and mostly virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.