"Jeopardy!" fans got a little Christmas gift when the show's host, Alex Trebek was seen sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game Christmas night.

Cameras showed the host with other celebrities, and eagle-eyed fans took to Twitter to comment on how healthy Trebek looked. He's been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"Alex Trebek looking good, what a king" one user wrote.

Another said Trebek's presence at the game "warmed my heart." Others wished for a "long, healthy remainder of life for him."

Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis in March of 2018. The 78-year-old has hosted nearly 8,000 episodes of "Jeopardy!" and currently holds a Guinness World Record for "Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter."

In August, he announced he was "on the mend" and done with chemotherapy, but in September he announced he would undergo another round after his immunotherapy treatments did not take.

Since his diagnosis, he has been outspoken about pancreatic cancer awareness. In October he released a PSA with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition.

"I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer," he said. "Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes," he added.