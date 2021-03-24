x
18 more J.C. Penney stores closing soon. Here's the list.

J.C. Penney has already shuttered 156 stores permanently after filing for bankruptcy last year. Eighteen more will close in the next two months.

J.C. Penney, which filed for bankruptcy last year, plans to close 18 U.S. stores on May 16. For 15 of those stores, the closures are coming two months later than originally planned, USA TODAY reported Wednesday, joining three others.

The retailer announced in May 2020 it planned to close almost 30% of its 846 stores as part of a restructuring under bankruptcy protection. Since then, 156 stores have permanently closed. A federal bankruptcy court in November approved J.C. Penney's purchase by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Simon Property Group.

Here is the list of May 16 closures.

Alabama

Enterprise Shopping Center

626 Boll Weevil Cir

Enterprise, AL 36330

Arizona

Kingman Square Shopping Center

3127 Stockton Hill Rd

Kingman, AZ 86401

Idaho

Silverlake Mall

200 W Hanley Ave

Coeur D Alene, ID 83815

208-762-2222

Illinois

Cross County Mall

700 Broadway Ave. E Ste. 1

Mattoon, IL 61938

Kansas

Garden City Plaza

2302 E. Kansas Ave

Garden City, KS 67846

Kentucky

Black Gold Mall

278 Black Gold Blvd

Hazard, KY 41701

Chestnut Hills Mall

720 N 12th St (US 641)

Murray, KY 42071

Massachusetts

Sturbridge Plaza

194 Main St

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Michigan

Canton On Ford Rd

43690 Ford Rd

Canton, MI 48187

Missouri

Southern Hills Center

1414 Southern Hills Ctr

West Plains, MO 65775

North Carolina

Windsor Square

10101 E Independence Blvd

Matthews, NC 28105

Ohio

Fontaine Plaza

1710 S Main St

Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Pennsylvania

Clarion Mall

22631 Rt 68 Ste 10

Clarion, PA 16214

South Carolina

Sumter Mall

1057 Broad St

Sumter, SC 29150

Texas

Colonial/Temple Mall

3111 S 31st St. Ste 3301

Temple, TX 76502

Vermont

Green Mountain Mall

1996 Memorial Dr Ste 1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

Virginia

Virginia Center Commons Mall

10101 Brook Rd, Ste 800

Glen Allen, VA 23059

Washington

Sequim Village Shopping Center

651 W Washington
Sequim, WA 98382

