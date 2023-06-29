Heinz finally addresses the long-debated question: Should you put ketchup in the fridge?

Shortly after the popular ketchup manufacturer weighed in on the debate, things got messy.

WASHINGTON — Heinz, the popular ketchup brand, has finally set the record straight for consumers, hot-dog enthusiasts and condiment lovers -- ketchup must be stored in the fridge.

The age-old debate about storing ketchup in the fridge or in the pantry has revived controversy on social media after the ketchup manufacturer conducted a Twitter poll on Tuesday. Heinz' UK Twitter account asked its consumers where they store the tangy red condiment.

As of Thursday afternoon, 61% of users responded that they keep their ketchup in the fridge, while 38.7% said they kept the condiment in the pantry. Heinz weighed it stance on the debate Tuesday, replying with "FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!"

It's not the first time Heinz has affirmed that the tomato-based condiment belongs in the fridge. In 2017, Heinz said in a tweet that ketchup has a "natural acidity" that makes it shelf-stable but needs to be refrigerated after opening the product.

Because of its natural acidity, Heinz® Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality. — Heinz US (@HeinzTweets) October 11, 2017

Social media debates on why ketchup needs to be stored in the fridge soon followed, with one account asking why the condiment isn't refrigerated in stores. Other users were surprised to find out that some people don't refrigerate their ketchup.

Despite Heinz' stance, the United States Department of Agriculture says shelf-stable foods like ketchup do not require refrigeration. However, doing so "may decrease in freshness and quality (texture and color) if eaten months or years past the expiration date."

How long can I store my ketchup in the fridge?

For those who want to store ketchup in the fridge, the United States Department of Agriculture has issued on guidance on how long the condiment can stay in the refrigerator.

