AUSTRALIA (WTHR) — Bindi Irwin and her family are doing all they can to help animals displaced and injured by the fires in Australia.

“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” Bindi shared in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The 21-year-old said that the fires aren't near the Australia Zoo or Irwin's conservation properties. She wrote that so far her family's Wildlife Hospital has treated more than 90,000 patients.

“My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother,” Irwin said. “We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼”

Experts fear that nearly half a billion animals have been killed in the brushfires.

Chandler Powell, left, and Bindi Irwin appear at a ceremony honoring the late Steve Irwin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP