TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian's foreign minister has spoken out after Iran retaliated against the United States over the killing of a top general. He says the ball is now in America's court as to where this goes next.

CNN reports Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke with journalists Wednesday in Iran following the firing of ballistic missiles toward two military bases in Iraq that house American troops.

"It is up to the United States to now come to its senses and stop its adventurism in this region. We did not start the process of escalation," Zarif said.

U.S. and Iraqi officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

President Donald Trump tweeted "All is well!" after the attack and said he would speak Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Zarif tweeted that the country "took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense" after a U.S. airstrike ordered by Trump killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week.

