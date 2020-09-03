INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — The BNP Paribas Open, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.

The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency for the desert cities located 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells.

That's where the ATP and WTA tours were to play the two-week tennis tournament.

Tournament director Tommy Haas says organizers are prepared to play the event on a different date and will explore options.

