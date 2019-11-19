Burger King is reportedly being sued by a man who says its wildly popular meatless Impossible Whopper is being contaminated because it is cooked on the same grill as a regular burger.

Reuters reports the lawsuit filed by vegan customer Phillip Williams is seeking class-action status in federal court in Miami. He reportedly purchased the burger at an Atlanta drive-thru.

The lawsuit reportedly seeks an injunction requiring Burger King to disclose that the Impossible Whopper and regular burgers are cooked on the same grills, as well as damages for everyone who has purchased an Impossible Whopper.

After a test run in limited markets, the Impossible Whopper went nationwide in August.

Burger King says on its website the Impossible Whopper is "100% WHOPPER, 0% Beef" but adds that, "For guests looking for a meat-free option, a non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request."

Impossible Foods, which worked with Burger King to create the Impossible Whopper, has reportedly stated that the burger is not meant for vegans or vegetarians, but rather for meat-eaters who want an alternative. An Impossible Foods spokesperson said in an interview that strict vegans can ask for an Impossible Whopper prepared in a microwave, according to Reuters.

Burger King reportedly responded to request for comment by saying it does not discuss pending litigation.

Williams' attorney reportedly did not immediately respond to the information about the alternate preparation method or the cooking waiver posted by Burger King.

