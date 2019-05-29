After several quiet years, tornadoes have erupted in the United States over the last two weeks as a volatile mix of warm, moist air from the Southeast and persistent cold from the Rockies clashed and stalled over the Midwest.

On Monday, the U.S. tied its current record of 11 consecutive days with at least eight tornadoes confirmed on each of those days, said Patrick Marsh, warning coordination meteorologist for the federal Storm Prediction Center. The previous 11-day stretch of at least eight tornadoes per day ended on June 7, 1980.

Storms caused damage in Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Kansas and other parts of the Midwest. If you're looking for ways you can help residents who were affected, here are some organizations that are providing aid.

The Red Cross

The Red Cross is has 25 shelters and is providing emergency assistance to victims. You can donate or volunteer here.

Catholic Charities

This charity organization works to meet the immediate needs of survivors. Donate here.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is providing "meals, snacks and drinks to first responders, survivors and clean-up crews along with emotional and spiritual care to anyone in need" in Missouri. You can support their work here.

Samaritan's Purse

Samaritan's Purse has deployed to both Ohio and Missouri. Donate or sign up to volunteer here.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

NVOAD is responding in Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Oklahoma. You can donate here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.