After a mass shooting in Virginia Beach left 12 dead, people from all over are asking how they can help.

The city has provided several links where people can donate or volunteer to help those affected by the shooting.

“The desire to help is strong and we appreciate it more than we can say," said City Manager Dave Hansen. "We have posted on our VB gov website an opportunity for those that wish to volunteer to sign up. Because we’ve had an outpouring of volunteers to serve as chaplains, to bring comfort dogs, to provide supplies. And now we have an outpouring of those that wish to donate to the families that are going to be in turmoil for quite some time.”

PHOTOS: Virginia Beach shooting victims Cox was an employee for the city for 12.5 years. He was an account clerk in Public Utilities. Nettleton worked for the city for 28 years as an Engineer in Public Utilities. Hardy was an Engineering Technician in Public Utilities for 4.5 years. Nixon was an Engineer in Public Utilities for 10 years. Williams was a special projects coordinator in public utilities for 41 years. Gallagher was an engineer in Public Works for six years. Snelling was a contractor, who was in the building to get a permit the day of the attack. Gayle was a right-of-way agent in public works for 24 years. Gusev worked as a right-of-way agent in public works for 9 years. Langer worked as an administrative assistant in public utilities for 12 years. Christopher was an engineer in public works. He had been only been an employee with the city for 11 months. Brown was a right-of-way agent in public works for 4.5 years.

Those who want to help but do not live in the area can donate to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund. The city says 100% of the donations will go directly to the victims affected by the tragedy. Donations can also be made by texting VABEACH to 41444. The city has partnered with United Way to manage the fund.

For those close enough to Virginia Beach, the city is also asking for volunteers. Volunteer Hampton Roads is leading the effort. Those interested can sign up on their site and a coordinator will contact them with further directions. The city urged residents wait to be contacted and given instructions before showing up at the scene to help.

Zoom Zoom Virginia Beach, a dog training organization, is accepting volunteers with Certified Therapy Dogs to provide visitations. Those interested can contact the Emergency Operations team at (757)-385-4232 for more information. The organization is looking for therapy dogs that can work 2-hour shifts or more, as needed.