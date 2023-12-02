How to help victims of devastating earthquake that killed more than 35,000 in Turkey, Syria

With cities and towns reduced to mountains of broken concrete and twisted metal, getting help to those who need it most presents many challenges.

HOUSTON — One week after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria, the death toll has topped 35,000 with tens of thousands more left homeless.

The health minister of Turkey said more than 19,000 survivors were still being treated in hospitals.

Nearly 35,000 Turkish search-and-rescue personnel are involved in the efforts. On Sunday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said they've been joined by about 10,000 personnel from 74 countries, with more on the way.

Stories of near-miraculous rescues, including a 13-year-old boy on Sunday, have flooded the airwaves in recent days. But experts said the window for finding anyone alive has nearly closed with temperatures falling to 21 degrees.

Not enough tents have arrived for the homeless, forcing families to share the ones that are available.

“We sleep in the mud, all together with two, three, even four families,” survivor Zehra Kurukafa said.

Turkish authorities said Monday that more than 150,000 survivors have been moved to shelters outside the affected provinces.

In the Syrian capital of Damascus, the head of the World Health Organization warned that the pain will ripple forward, calling the disaster an “unfolding tragedy that’s affecting millions.”

“The compounding crises of conflict, COVID, cholera, economic decline, and now the earthquake have taken an unbearable toll,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Organizations responding to crisis

If you'd like to help the earthquake survivors, the following nonprofits are accepting monetary donations.

World Central Kitchen, founded by Chef Jose Andres, is also in Syria where they're preparing meals with hurricane survivors.

For the last days the @WCKitchen team led by Sam has been setting up our response to help families affected by the earthquake in Syria! We worked with amazing partners @IHHen to set up operations & they will be leading each day.. already 14,000 meals & scaling up! #ChefsForSyria pic.twitter.com/pRQ8AGDyzw — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 13, 2023

NACC Disaster Services

The National Association of Christian Churches has sent teams of experts to the affected areas with much-needed medical supplies. Volunteers in Houston packed another shipment of medical supplies on Monday.

NACC Disaster Services is also working to provide food, shelter and other necessities to earthquake survivors.

"A lot of people there are still going with no power, no food, no medical supplies there. There's hardly any room for them to get treated either, so getting it there is vital," NACC Vice President Angelica Ortega said.

NACC is working to establish a secure and sustainable supply chain to ensure that aid is being distributed to those who need it most. Learn more about their efforts here.

Click here to donate to NACC Disaster Services.

Other ways to help earthquake victims

Monetary donations can also be sent to the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Bank of America - Dupont Circle branch located at 3 Dupont Circle NW, Washington D.C., 20036

Account Name: Embassy of the Republic of Turkey Official Transfer Account

Currency: USD

Account Number: 0019 2343 0455

Routing Number: 054001204

Swift No.: BOFAUS3N

People can also mail much-needed items to Turkish embassies and consulates in Houston and around the country. Donations for the following items can also be dropped off in person.

Blankets

Tents

Sleeping bags

Pocket warmers

Winter clothing (jackets, gloves, headgear)

Over-the-counter medications for flu, cold, and painkillers

The items should be placed in clear bags with an itemized list of the contents in the bag.

Turkish embassies and consulates

Turkish Consulate General in Houston Address: 5333 Westheimer Road, Suite 1050 Houston, TX 77056 Phone: +1 713-622 58 49/ +1 713-622 03 24/ +1 346-439 65 60/ Emergency line: +1 832 774 18 61 or +1 832 997 9127 E-mail: consulate.houston@mfa.gov.tr

Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C. Address: 2525 Massachusetts Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20008 Phone: +1 202 612 67 00 or +1 202 612 67 01/ On-duty phone: +1 202 304 38 89 E-mail: embassy.washingtondc@mfa.gov.tr

Turkish Consulate General in Boston Address: 31 Saint James Avenue, Suite #840, Boston, MA 02116 Phone: +1 857 250 47 00/ Emergency line: +1 857 207 9284 E-mail: consulate.boston@mfa.gov.tr



Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles Address: 8500 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 900, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Phone: +1 310 228 4467/ +1 310 855 1015 (Tek hat)/ Emergency line: +1 310 779 3288 E-mail: consulate.losangeles@mfa.gov.tr

Turkish Consulate General in Miami Address: 80 SW 8th St. Suite 2700 Miami, FL 33130 (Building access from the corner of 1st Ave and 9th St.) Phone: +1 786 655 03 15/ Emergency line: +1 305 646 82 08 E-mail: consulate.miami@mfa.gov.tr

Turkish Consulate General in New York Address: 821 United Nations Plaza, 10017, New York City, NY Phone: +1 (212) 351-7200/ Emergency line: +1 646 204 0011 E-mail: consulate.newyork@mfa.gov.tr



Turkish Consulate General in Chicago Address: 455 N. Cityfront Plaza Dr., (NBC Tower), Suite:2900, Chicago, IL 60611 Phone: +1 312 263 0644/ Emergency line: +1 773 383 55 45 E-mail: consulate.chicago@mfa.gov.tr



Ebru Ak, the president of the American Turkish Association-Houston, described what's happening in those counties as devastating.

"I can't even find the words," he said.

Ak said much of her family is stranded because of the damage caused to infrastructure.

"We lost our, like, roads and airports, and most of the government buildings are impacted," Ak said.

For the survivors and first responders, frigid conditions are making things worse.

"Most of the area is under the snow," Ak said.

The ATA raised nearly $50,000 for quake victims with a gofundme.com account. That fund is now closed and donors are urged to donate to the Turkish Philanthropy Funds.