A gas explosion at a South Florida shopping plaza sent debris flying and injured several people, including two with serious injuries, fire officials said.

The explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a shopping center in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The blast sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards across the street.

Plantation Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Joel Gordon told reporters between 15 to 20 people were injured, but so far there are no fatalities.

He added that crews found ruptured gas lines among the rubble when they arrived on scene but they can't confirm where the explosion started.

"As bad as it is, it could've been a lot worse," Gordon said.

Gordon said the initial call was for an explosion at or near an LA Fitness location at the shopping plaza.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed heavy damage to an LA Fitness location, with windows blown out and debris scattered throughout the parking lot.

A worker at a restaurant about 150 yards away described it like something "out of a movie."

Aerial video from the scene showed heavy damage to nearby buildings and businesses.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.