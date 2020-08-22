Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali dead at 68

Frankie Banali and Quiet Riot made 'Metal Health' the first heavy metal album to top the Billboard charts.

Frankie Banali, drummer for heavy metal bands Quiet Riot and W.A.S.P. has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, according to multiple reports. He was 68.

Banali died Thursday with his wife and daughter at his side, Banali's wife said in a statement shared on social media.

Banali first learned he had the disease on April 17, 2019. He went to the hospital suffering from leg pain and shortness of breath, according to a GoFundMe page for his medical expenses. He was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer that had already metastasized to his liver. He was given six months to live but survived for more than 16 months.

It is with heavy heart that I share the news of Frankie Banali’s passing. Please read his wife’s Regina’s statement. pic.twitter.com/B7YrhdvE1I — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) August 21, 2020

Banali joined Quiet Riot in 1982. One year later, "Metal Health" became the first heavy metal album to top the Billboard charts, according to USA Today. He also performed on Billy Idol's remake of "Mony Mony." He went on to join W.A.S.P.

Banali is survived by his wife, Regina, his daughter Ashley, friends, fans and "a menagerie of rescue animals all of whom are family," Banali's wife sad in a statement.