CHATOM, Ala. — Ford has asked an Alabama dealership to stop giving away shotguns with every vehicle purchased.

The Detroit Free Press reports the company asked Chatom Ford to halt the promotion out of respect for three people who died in a shooting this week at a California Ford dealership.

The general manager of Chatom Ford, Colin Ward, said he was "very disappointed."

The dealership was giving away a Bible, an American flag and a 12-gauge shotgun with every vehicle sold.

The promotion had led to an uptick in sales, 10News was told by a dealership official. The dealership had received calls from as far away as Oregon.

