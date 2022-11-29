FDA warns against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states

At least one person was confirmed to have sapovirus illness, which can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory to restaurants, retailers and consumers about potentially contaminated raw oysters from South Korea.

At least one person was confirmed to have contracted sapovirus illness, which can cause diarrhea and vomiting, according to the FDA news release. Nine others are suspected of having the illness as well, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The frozen half-shell oysters from Dai One Food Co. with a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022, from Designated Area No. II, were distributed to 13 states including Florida, Georgia, and New York.

Sapovirus infections can infect anyone but are a threat to those who are pregnant, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. However, infections are most common in children under age 5.

Symptoms of the virus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body ache. According to the news release, symptoms last one to four days and begin to develop 12 to 48 hours after infection.

The Korean firm Dai One Food Co. has recalled frozen half-shell oysters. frozen oysters IQF (individually quick freezing), and frozen oyster blocks harvested from the same area.

The FDA has contacted state officials and the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference of the possibly contaminated oysters.

"The FDA is awaiting information on further interstate distribution of the oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed," the agency said in the press release.