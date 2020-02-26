NEW YORK — Starbucks customers in Canada will soon be able to down fake meat with their Frappuccinos. The coffee chain said Wednesday that it will start selling a sandwich featuring a meat-free patty from Beyond Meat in Canada.

The El Segundo, California-based company's patties are already found at other fast food chains. Starbucks said its new sandwich, which also has egg and cheddar cheese, will be available at almost all its 1,500 Canadian stores in March. The company has previously said it is considering a plant-based patty for the U.S., but hasn't announced plans yet.

“We're thrilled that Starbucks is introducing the Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich as a core menu item at all stores across Canada. The Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty is made using simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs. We believe the offering delivers on our promise of enabling consumers to Eat What You Love while also enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein. We greatly appreciate Starbucks' collaboration and shared vision around the launch,” Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown told Yahoo Finance.

FILE- In this May 29, 2018, file photo, a barista reaches for an empty cup at a Starbucks, commonly referred to as the original Starbucks, in the Pike Place Market in Seattle.

AP

Shares of Beyond Meat rose 6% Wednesday marking it's best day since Jan. 21, according to CNBC.

The move comes after Starbucks announced plans earlier this year to become "resource positive" when it comes to carbon, water and waste. The company had said they hope to finalize their goals by March 2021 when the company celebrates its 50th anniversary.