Facebook, Instagram to let users hide like counts

WASHINGTON — If you post a photo to social media and you don’t know how many people liked it, did you really post it? Instagram and Facebook users can now find out.

Beginning Wednesday, those on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos. After a test the company announced last month, users will be able to flip a switch that hides public like counts.

"This way, if you like, you can focus on the photos and videos being shared, instead of how many likes posts get," the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The company said Instagram users can even hide likes on others' posts by changing the settings under the "Posts" section of the app.

Facebook said it collaborated with experts and creators to help make the platform an experience "different from the next." It said it has been working to empower users, help build self-awareness and help shape a more positive experience on Instagram all while giving people more control.

"Changing the way people view like counts is a big shift," the company added. "We’ll continue working on new ways to give people more choice, so they feel good about the time they spend on our apps."

The feature will be available to Instagram users beginning on Wednesday and to Facebook users in the coming weeks.