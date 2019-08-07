Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. has voluntarily recalled some of its eye drops and ointments over concerns regarding product sterilization. All of the products recalled are manufactured and labeled exclusively for either Walgreens or Walmart.

Walgreens products recalled

Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing

Lot number: 19096

Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment

Lot number: TCI

Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment

Lot numbers: 19105 and 19050

Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing

Lot number: TDB

More information on these Walgreens products can be found here.

Walmart products recalled

Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack

Lot numbers: 17196, 17292, 17355, 19040

Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops

Lot numbers: 19128, 19009, 19003, 19034, 19060, 19061, 18252, 18058, 18224, 18152, 18159, 18091, 18090, 18069

Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment

Lot numbers: SAJ, SFE, SIA, RIE, REH, RAD, TAH, TDD

Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack

Lot numbers: 17384, 17259, 19002, 19041, 18222, 18084

Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment

Lot numbers: SKG, SHK, SHJ, SEC, SCB, SBC, RLB, RBB, RHR, RFK, RAB, TAD, TAQ, TBI, TDB, QHE, QJD, SGE

Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack

Lot numbers: KT19146, KT18133, KT18194, KT18129

Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack

Lot numbers: 19137 and 19022

Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free

Lot numbers: 19015, 19117, 18080, 18111

Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops

Lot numbers: 19011, 18052, 18266, 18178, 17385

Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops

Lot number: 17290

More information on these Walmart products can be found here.



Non-sterile products intended to be sterile can result in infections or even death.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. by phone at 1-800-258-2471 or by email at otcdruggist@aol.com.

