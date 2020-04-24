LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming site in May, which is perfect timing for those stands who are extending coronavirus stay-at-home orders. The May list includes several brand new comedy specials, documentaries and binge-worthy shows.

In the first three months of 2020, the streaming platform added 16 million new global subscribers. Now, the new members are probably looking for content.

Luckily, Netflix is adding dozens of new series like the comedy "Space Force" starring Steve Carell, the new "Hollywood" miniseries from Ryan Murphy, a second season of the popular show "Dead to Me," and a new romance action/comedy "The Lovebirds," starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

SPACE FORCE

Aaron Epstein/Netflix

It's even releasing four new comedy specials with Jerry Seinfeld, Kenny Sebastian, Patton Oswalt and Hannah Gadsby.

Coming to Netflix May 2020

May 1

"Ace Ventura: Pet Detective"

"All Day and a Night" -- Netflix Film

"Almost Happy" -- Netflix Original

"Back to the Future Part II"

"Back to the Future"

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

"Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story"

"Den of Thieves"

"For Colored Girls"

"Fun with Dick & Jane"

"Get In" -- Netflix Film

"Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy"

"Hollywood" -- Netflix Original

"I Am Divine"

"Into the Night" -- Netflix Original

"Jarhead 2: Field of Fire"

"Jarhead 3: The Siege"

"Jarhead"

"Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa"

"Masha and the Bear: Season 4"

"Material"

"Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2"-- Netflix Original

"Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1"

"Mrs. Serial Killer" -- Netflix Film

"Reckoning: Season 1" -- Exclusively on Netflix

"Sinister"

"Song of the Sea"

"The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"

"The Half Of It" -- Netflix Film

"The Heartbreak Kid"

"The Patriot"

"Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival"

"Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow"

"Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine"

"Underworld"

"Underworld: Evolution"

"Underworld: Rise of the Lycans"

"Urban Cowboy"

"What a Girl Wants"

"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

May 4

"Arctic Dogs"

May 5

"Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill" -- Netflix Comedy Special

May 6

"Workin' Moms: Season 4" -- Netflix Original

May 7

"Scissor Seven: Season 2"

May 8

"18 regali" --Netflix Film

"Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt"

"Dead to Me: Season 2" --Netflix Original

"The Eddy" -- Netflix Original

"The Hollow: Season 2"

"House at the End of the Street"

"Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2" -- Netflix Original

"Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2" -- Netflix Original

"Valeria" -- Netflix Original

May 9

"Charmed: Season 2"

"Grey's Anatomy: Season 16"

May 11

"Bordertown: Season 3" -- Netflix Original

"Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics" -- Netflix Documentary

"Trial By Media" -- Netflix Documentary

May 12

"True: Terrific Tales"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend" -- Netflix Interactive Special

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

Courtesy of Netflix

May 13

"The Wrong Missy" -- Netflix Film: Tim thinks he's invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly asked someone from a nightmare blind date.

May 14

"Riverdale: Season 4"

May 15

"Chichipatos" -- Netflix Original

"District 9"

"I Love You, Stupid" -- Netflix Film

"Inhuman Resources" -- Netflix Original

"Magic for Humans: Season 3" -- Netflix Original

"She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5"

"White Lines" -- Netflix Original

May 16

"La reina de Indias y el conquistador" -- Netflix Original

"Public Enemies"

"United 93"

May 17

"Soul Surfer"

May 18

"The Big Flower Fight" -- Netflix Original

May 19

"Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything" -- Netflix Comedy Special

"Sweet Magnolias" -- Netflix Original

"Trumbo"

May 20

"Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall" -- Netflix Documentary

"The Flash: Season 6"

"Rebelión de los Godinez" -- Netflix Film

May 22

"Control Z" -- Netflix Original

"History 101" --- Netflix Original

"Just Go With It"

"THE LOVEBIRDS" -- Netflix Film

"Selling Sunset: Season 2" -- Netflix Original

"Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2" -- Netflix Original

May 23

"Dynasty: Season 3"

May 25

"Ne Zha"

"Norm of the North: Family Vacation"

"Uncut Gems"

May 26

"Hannah Gadsby: Douglas" -- Netflix Comedy Special

May 27

"I'm No Longer Here" -- Netflix Flim

"The Lincoln Lawyer"

May 28

"Dorohedoro" -- Netflix Flim

"La corazonada" -- Netflix Film

May 29

"Space Force" -- Netflix Original

"Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3" -- Netflix Documentary

May 31

"High Strung Free Dance"

LEAVING NETFLIX MAY 2020

May 1

"John Carter"

May 15

"Limitless"

"The Place Beyond the Pines"

May 17

"Royal Pains: Season 1-8"

May 18

"Scandal: Season 1-7"

May 19

"Black Snake Moan"

"Carriers"

"Evolution"

"The First Wives Club"

"It Takes Two"

"Love, Rosie"

"She's Out of My League"

"What's Eating Gilbert Grape"

"Young Adult"

"Yours, Mine and Ours"

May 25

"Bitten: Season 1-3"

May 30

"Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1"

May 31

"Austin Powers in Goldmember"

"Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"

"Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"

"Dear John"

"Final Destination"

"The Final Destination"

"Final Destination 2"

"Final Destination 3"

"Ghosts of Girlfriends Past"

"Looney Tunes: Back in Action"

"My Girl"

"The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear"

"The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!"

"Outbreak"

"Red Dawn"

"Richie Rich"

