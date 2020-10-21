Everything coming and leaving Netflix in November 2020

The highly anticipated fourth season of 'The Crown' will be added to Netflix on Nov. 15. Over a dozen new holiday films will also be added to the streaming service.

WASHINGTON — Netflix is skipping Thanksgiving and going straight into the holiday season this November. The streaming platform is adding 14 original holiday- or Christmas-related films throughout the entire month.

The new holiday movies include "Alien Xmas," "The Princess Switch: Switched Again" and "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" featuring Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker and Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key.

Non-holiday-themed content includes the new highly anticipated fourth season of "The Crown." When it's released on Nov. 15, it will give the first look into Princess Diana's storyline. The third season of the show, already on the streaming service, won two Emmy's for Outstanding Production Design and Outstanding Period Costumes. It was also nominated in 11 other categories including Outstanding Daram Series.

Netflix is even releasing a documentary about the "Treat You Better" singer Shawn Mendes. The film follows him through the course of a world tour and highlights his career success and relationships. The film, "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder" will be added on Nov. 23.

However, all good things must come to an end. Popular films leaving the platform include "Ocean's Eleven", twelve and thirteen, "Moneyball" and "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. " All of the "Jeopardy!" shows will also be removed.

Coming to Netflix in Oct. 2020

November 1

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Dawson's Creek — one of television's most beloved coming-of-age stories — is coming to Netflix in The US on November 1



November 2

Prospect

November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mother -- NETFLIX FILM

November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop -- NETFLIX FILM

Paranormal -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 6

Citation -- NETFLIX FILM

Country Ever After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench -- NETFLIX FILM

The Late Bloomer

November 9

Undercover: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 10

Dash & Lily -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck

November 11

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Liberator -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What We Wanted -- NETFLIX FILM

November 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo -- NETFLIX FILM

Prom Night

November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey -- NETFLIX FILM

The Life Ahead -- NETFLIX FILM

The Minions of Midas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

November 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4

We Are the Champions -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again -- NETFLIX FILM

November 20

Alien Xmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

If Anything Happens I Love You -- NETFLIX FILM

Voices of Fire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square -- NETFLIX FILM

Machete Kills

November 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son -- NETFLIX FILM

Hillbilly Elegy -- NETFLIX FILM

Wonderoos

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two -- NETFLIX FILM

Great Pretender: Season 2

November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul -- NETFLIX FILM

November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

The Call -- NETFLIX FILM

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don't Listen -- NETFLIX FILM

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Virgin River: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Belva / The Beast -- NETFLIX FILM

November 28

The Uncanny Counter -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

November 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Finding Agnes -- NETFLIX FILM

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Leaving Netflix in Nov. 2020

November 1

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

November 4

Death House

November 6

Into the Forest

Krisha

November 7

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

November 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

November 11

Green Room

November 14

Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1

November 15

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

November 16

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

November 17

Sour Grapes

November 22

End of Watch

November 23

Bushwick

Shot Caller

November 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

November 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

November 30

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don't Mess with the Zohan