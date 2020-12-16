Everything coming and leaving Netflix in January 2021

The start of the new year on Netflix will feature the third season of 'Cobra Kai,' plus Nicolas Cage is back in action -- this time hosting his own series.

WASHINGTON — With the start of the new year comes a whole slate of new movies and shows that'll be available for streaming to help us all get through these winter months.

Unfortunately, by the time 2021 rolls around, "The Office," "The West Wing," "Dexter" and "Nurse Jackie" will all be gone from Netflix.

But the streaming platform will kick off 2021 by adding "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Goodfellas" to its movie lineup.

January will also feature the premiere of the third season of "Cobra Kai," a series based on the "Karate Kid" movie franchise and set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

Nicolas Cage is back in action, but he's not here to steal the Declaration of Independence this time. He's headed to Netflix in January to host a new series called "History of Swear Words," offering up an education in expletives.

And the new docuseries "Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer," will dive deep into the search for a relentless serial killer in 1985 Los Angeles.

January 1

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

January 2

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words: An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words.

LA's Finest: Season 1

January 6

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

January 7

Pieces of a Woman: A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

January 8

Charming: On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one, true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom.

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2: In part two of this fantasy trilogy, Jack, Victoria and Kirtash have grown and so have their problems. Are they still destined to change Idhún's fate?

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5: Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

Lupin: Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival: An innocent toddler's boundless curiosity-- and extraordinary might --lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

Pretend It’s a City: Writer Fran Lebowitz discusses life in New York City as a reader, walker and incisive observer of the changes in contemporary culture and the city.

Stuck Apart (Azizler): Knee-deep in a midlife crisis, Aziz seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends and rowdy family as he puts on an act of sanity.

January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy: In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. From award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems.

The Intouchables (2011)

January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer: Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won't rest until they catch him.

January 15

Bling Empire: Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4: From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures.

Disenchantment: Part 3: Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg's increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro): While her mother is abroad, an 18-year-old who's lived in a hippie commune all her life sneaks out into the real world to find her biological father.

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire: Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)

January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

January 18

Homefront (2013)

January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4: In their fourth season, Wesley, Georgie and Pretzel go on more fun-filled adventures, solve mysteries and learn important life lessons along the way.

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos): Two very different women form a peculiar family when they discover that their 6-month-old children were erroneously exchanged at birth.

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft: This is a look at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage, the minds that invented them and the agents that used them.

January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4: The agents at top Paris talent firm ASK are back for a fourth season with Andrea in charge and the agency in a precarious state.

January 22

Blown Away: Season 2: The hot shop is open! A new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.

Busted!: Season 3: In the third season of this hybrid reality-scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery.

Fate: The Winx Saga: FATE: THE WINX SAGA follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), FATE: THE WINX SAGA is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon WINX CLUB from Iginio Straffi.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2: The teen campers still on the run from dinosaurs find hope of a rescue with a small group of eco-tourists. But things aren’t what they seem.

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero): When Eva’s grandmother decides to marry her best friend, Celia, Eva worries what her conservative fiancé and his family will think.

The White Tiger: The ambitious driver for a rich Indian family uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Based on the bestselling novel.

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Everything comes unraveling for three successful women who work on a radio show as twists, turns and troubles plague their seemingly happy marriages.

January 26

Go Dog Go: Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom: Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Academy Award nominated Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk.

January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero): When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.

The Dig: When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure.

Finding 'Ohana: A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saint: From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system and challenges of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.

January 31

Fatima (2020)

Coming soon in January

50M2: After betraying his bosses, a hitman hides out in a vacant tailor shop, where he's mistaken for the late owner's son, an identity he decides to embrace.

Cobra Kai: Season 3: COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

Leaving Netflix in January 2021

January 1

Bloodsport (1988)

January 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

January 4

Mara (2017)

January 5

The Monster (2016)

January 7

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

January 8

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

January 14

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

January 15

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

January 16

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

January 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

January 24

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

January 26

We Are Your Friends (2015)

January 29

Swiss Army Man (2016)

January 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

January 31

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)