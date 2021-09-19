x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Emmy Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 2021 Emmy Awards kicked off with a pair of wins for "Ted Lasso" and "The Crown." Here's a full list of the night's winners.

WASHINGTON — The 2021 Emmy Awards could be historic for some of the nominees. 

Netflix's drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” are both considered a frontrunner Sunday for top series honors in their respective categories, and their casts received armloads of nominations.

Victories in both the best drama and comedy series categories would mark a first for streaming services and reinforce their growing dominance — to the dismay of their competitors.

"The Crown" and Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" are tied at 24 nominations a piece. 

Here is the full list of this year's nominees provided by the Television Academy:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
  • Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • WINNER: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • WINNER: Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
  • Laura Donney, “WandaVision”
  • Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron, “WandaVision”
  • Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown”
  • Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • WINNER: Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”
  • Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”
  • Sam Miller, Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
  • Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You”
  • Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”
  • Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Competition Program

  • “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
  • “Nailed It!” (Netflix)
  • WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
  • “Top Chef” (Bravo)
  • “The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”
  • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
  • William H. Macy, “Shameless”
  • WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Allison Janney, “Mom”
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
  • WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

  • WINNER: Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”
  • Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso”
  • James Burrows, “B Positive”
  • MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso”
  • Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”
  • James Widdowes, “Mom”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

  • Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”
  • Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian”
  • Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country”
  • WINNER: Peter Morgan, “The Crown”
  • Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, “Pose”
  • Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

  • Steven Canals, “Pose”
  • Benjamin Caron, “The Crown”
  • Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”
  • Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • WINNER: Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown”
  • Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • “I May Destroy You” (HBO)
  • “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)
  • “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
  • “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
  • Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
  • Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
  • Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Related Articles


Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
  • Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
  • Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
  • Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
  • Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”
  • Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
  • WINNER: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
  • Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • “Black-ish” (ABC)
  • “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
  • “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
  • “Hacks” (HBO Max)
  • “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
  • “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
  • “Pen15” (Hulu)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
  • WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
  • WINNER: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
  • Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
  • Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
  • Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
  • Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

  • “Conan” (TBS)
  • “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
  • WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding Drama Series

  • “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “Bridgerton” (Netflix)
  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
  • “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
  • “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
  • “Pose” (FX)
  • “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
  • Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
  • Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
  • Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
  • Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
  • Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”
  • Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • WINNER: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
  • Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
  • Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
  • Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
  • Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
  • O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
  • WINNER: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
  • Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Chris Sullivan, “This is Us”
  • Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

  • "A Black Lady Sketch Show"
  • WINNER: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" 
  • "Saturday Night Live"
  • "The Amber Ruffin Show"
  • "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" 

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • WINNER: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
  • Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”
  • Phylicia Rashad, “This is Us”

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
  • Charles Dance, “The Crown”
  • Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”
  • WINNER: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”
  • Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Jane Adams, “Hacks”
  • Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
  • Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
  • Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
  • WINNER: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”
  • WINNER: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Animated Program

  • "Big Mouth" (Netflix) 
  • "Bob's Burgers" (FOX, 20th Century Fox Television / Bento Box Animation) 
  • WINNER: Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Studios)
  • "The Simpsons" (FOX, A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation) 
  • "South Park: The Pandemic Special" (Comedy Central, Central Productions, LLC)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

  • WINNER: "Love, Death + Robots" 
  • "Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap" (Disney+, A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation)
  • "Once Upon A Snowman" (Disney+, Walt Disney Animation Studios)
  • "Robot Chicken"

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

  • WINNER: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
  • “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Outstanding TV Movie

  • WINNER: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” (Netflix)
  • “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)
  • “Oslo” (HBO)
  • “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “Uncle Frank” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

  • WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “Hacks”
  • Maya Erskine, “Pen15”
  • Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva”
  • Jason Sudeikis; Story by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso”
  • Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence; Story by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso”
  • Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant”

See the full list of nominees announced by the Television Academy here.