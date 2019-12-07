Police in Canada arrested a driver for allegedly using a case of beer as a booster car seat for a toddler.

The 2-year-old child was not injured in the incident, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The driver is charged with failing to ensure a child is properly seat-belted.

In Canada, children weighing less than 40 pounds are required to have a child seat. Kids younger than 8 years old, weighing less than 80 pounds and 4’9” are also required to have a booster seat.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.