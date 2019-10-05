A luxury online marketplace and concierge service that's dubbed itself the "Amazon for Millionaires" is looking to hire someone to live on yachts and review them.

UK-based HushHush posted that the company decided to hire a yacht reviewer to "keep a high standard of products on our site."

The startup website focuses on high-end products ranging from luxury watches to cars, helicopters and jets.

The job entails spending a week on a yacht, testing everything on board then writing up a detailed report. The company said it'll pay about $1,300 per yacht review, with reviewers earning up to $65,000 a year.

Applicants have to be at least 21 years old and have a passport because you might be sent "all over the world to review yachts. Additionally, you have to have a flexible schedule because you need to be available on short notice throughout the year. And while yacht experience isn't necessary, they say it'll give candidates an advantage.

“Obviously, we’re a very high end site and expect our products to be of the highest quality, which is why we’re looking to hire someone whose job is solely assessing the quality of yachts and ensuring they meets our high standards," company founder Aaron Harpin said. “We need someone who is reliable, hard-working and has an eye for detail, we’re expecting them to find things that no-one else would notice. I’m hoping to find someone who is perfect for the job as soon as possible!”

While the company is U.K.-based, the posting doesn't say whether or not you have to live in the U.K.

This isn't the first time the online marketplace has made a splash with a job posting. Earlier this year, the company advertised that it was looking to hire a "Luxury Product Tester" to get paid nearly $100,000 to visit private islands and test luxury cars, jets and yachts.

If you think this sounds like a dream job to you and you're a good fit, apply on HushHush's website.