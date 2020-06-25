The Dixie Chicks change name to 'The Chicks'

The Dixie Chicks have dropped 'Dixie' from their name and released a new music video highlighting images from current and historical protests.

The Dixie Chicks have officially changed their name to The Chicks.

On Thursday, the 13-time Grammy-winning country music group quietly changed the handles on all of their social media accounts and released a new video under the name The Chicks.

The group's website now redirects to thechicks.com. A simple message posted on the site said: "We want to meet this moment." It's signed by members Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer. Representatives for the band confirmed the new name to The New York Times.

The switch-up comes just as the trio is about to release a new album "Gaslighter" on July 17. It's the first for the group in 14 years.

The move to drop "Dixie" from their name comes after anti-racism demonstrations across the world, following the May 25 police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, the African American man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. His death galvanized protesters around the globe to rally against police brutality and racism.

The music video they released Thursday for a new song called "March March" features images of current and historical protests — including women’s rights, gay rights, environmental causes and Black Lives Matter.

The Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum announced it would change its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word’s associations with slavery.