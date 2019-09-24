The launch of Disney's new streaming service is still about a month and a half away, but pre-orders are now underway.

Customers can now sign up online for the Disney+ $6.99 a month plan or the discounted rate of $69.99 for a full year. Both offers come with a free 7-day trial, once the service starts on Nov. 12.

You'll have to wait a little bit longer if you're hoping to sign up for the Disney+ bundle that includes basic Hulu service and ESPN+. According to the website, that $12.99 per month bundle option won't be available for sign-ups until the service goes live in the U.S.

Disney+ launched a beta version last week in the Netherlands, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect when the highly anticipated service goes online officially.

Attractions Magazine compiled a list of what's been on the Dutch version during the testing period.

Disney has yet to release an official list of all it will offer subscribers right away, but the company has said there will be approximately 500 movies and 7,000 individual TV episodes on day one of the streaming service. Within the first year, Disney said it expects to have 25 original series and more than 10 original movies and specials.

Some of the planned offerings include three new 'Star Wars' series and the return of "Lizzie McGuire."

Last month, fan club members got the chance to buy three years of Disney+ for the price of two. The response was frenzied and it briefly crashed the website where the deal was being offered.