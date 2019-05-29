TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A Tuscaloosa man has died after his family says he was bitten by a copperhead snake at home.

Al.com reports that 52-year-old Oliver Baker was pronounced dead on Monday at a hospital in Huntsville three days after the bite.

Family members say Baker was on the patio over the Memorial Day weekend walking his new puppy when he told family members that he had been bitten by a copperhead.

He fell unconscious within minutes. His brother, Reb Baker, told Al.com that he never recovered.

He was married and had two sons, one of whom had just graduated high school.

