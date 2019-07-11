Smoked salmon sold across much of the U.S. has been recalled because it could be contaminated with a bacteria that can lead to botulism, a potentially deadly form of food poisoning.

Mill Stream Corp. of Hancock, Maine, issued the recall of 10 lots of Cold Smoked Salmon, the Food And Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The packaging states that the salmon must be kept refrigerated at or below 38 degrees Fahrenheit, or in the freezer. However, the FDA says a review found the salmon's water phase salt levels tested below 3.5%. Because of this, the product must be stored frozen until it is ready to be thawed and eaten. If it is stored in the refrigerator after being thawed, it could become contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that can lead to botulism.

If you purchased the salmon frozen, the FDA says keep it frozen until it is ready to be thawed in the refrigerator immediately before it is cooked.

However, the FDA says some retailers may have thawed the salmon before selling it. If it was purchased already thawed, get rid of it.

The recalled salmon was sold between March 6 and September 17, 2019, in vacuum-sealed packages in these sizes: whole salmon side, 2 lb., 1 lb., 8 oz., and 4 oz.

The affected salmon is marked with the following lot numbers on the back of the packages: 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062, 7066.

The salmon was distributed in 23 states, but it was sold through online orders in addition to retail and wholesale, so it's possible people outside those states may have it.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 207-266-0621, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -5 p.m. EST.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms of botulism may include:

double vision

blurred vision

drooping eyelids

slurred speech

difficulty swallowing

difficulty breathing

a thick-feeling tongue

dry mouth

muscle weakness

If you think you have been poisoned, seek immediate medical attention.