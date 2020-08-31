x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Nation World

Chinese government complicates TikTok sale ordered by US

China introduced export restrictions on artificial intelligence technology, including the type that TikTok uses to choose which videos to spool up to its users.

NEW YORK — Editor's Note: The video above is from Aug. 7, 2020.

The Chinese government is complicating the U.S.-government-ordered sale of U.S. TikTok assets.

China on Friday introduced export restrictions on artificial intelligence technology, seemingly including the type that TikTok uses to choose which videos to spool up to its users. That means TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, would have to obtain a license to export any restricted technologies to a foreign company.

The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national-security risks due to that Chinese ownership. The government worries about user data being funneled to Chinese authorities. TikTok denies it is a national-security risk and is suing to stop the administration from the threatened ban.

RELATED: Walmart may join Microsoft in bid to buy video app TikTok

RELATED: TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Trump over app ban

Prospective buyers for U.S. TikTok assets include Microsoft and Walmart and, reportedly, Oracle. (Oracle has declined to comment.)

On Saturday, Chinese state-owned media outlet Xinhua News Agency quoted government trade adviser and professor Cui Fan, who said that Bytedance should consider whether it should halt negotiations to sell TikTok in the U.S.

“As with any cross-border transaction, we will follow the applicable laws, which in this case include those of the U.S. and China,” said ByteDance General Counsel Erich Andersen.

Credit: AP
FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. President Donald Trump will order China’s ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns, according to reports published Friday, July 31, 2020. “We are looking at TikTok," Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. "We may be banning TikTok.” (AP Photo/File)

RELATED: TikTok Benadryl Challenge may have caused 15-year-old girl's death

RELATED: 10,000 new TikTok jobs in the U.S. now in jeopardy, spokesperson says

RELATED: President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat