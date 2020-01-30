Federal health officials have announced the first case of person-to-person transmission of Wuhan Coronavirus in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Health said Thursday that the new case involves a man married to the Chicago woman who had been diagnosed with the new China coronavirus last week.

The wife, a Chicago woman in her 60s, had recently returned from Wuhan and remains in isolation at the hospital. She was the second person in the U.S. with a confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus.

Health officials stressed that the immediate risk to the American public remains low and explained that these two individuals were husband and wife and had close contact with each other while the woman was symptomatic.

They added that the virus is not spreading widely across the community, but acknowledged it's unclear still how easy it can spread.

Thursday's announcement marks the sixth confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S. The other five were travelers who developed symptoms after returning to the U.S. from China.

Health officials said they expected more cases and at least some limited spread of the disease in the U.S.

The Illinois Department of Health said they are monitoring 21 people for possible cases of the virus.

China said Thursday it has raised its death toll to 170