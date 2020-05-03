Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials have ordered a cruise ship to hold off the California coast to await testing of those aboard, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected.

A Coast Guard helicopter is expected to deliver test kits to the Grand Princess once it reaches the waters off San Francisco later in the day. Princess Cruises has not disclosed how many people are aboard the vessel but says fewer than 100 had been identified for testing. According to the Associated Press, the ship has a capacity of 3,650 passengers and crew.

On Wednesday, March 4, Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to the virus threat, making California the third state to do so.

“The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus,” said Governor Newsom. “This emergency proclamation will help the state further prepare our communities and our health care system in the event it spreads more broadly.”

A northern california resident died from complications of the virus, known as COVID-19. The individual, who was described as an "elderly adult with underlying health conditions," was the first coronavirus death recorded outside of Washington State.

The virus, known as COVID-19, has infected at least 100 people in the U.S, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number does not include the 49 cases found in individuals who were repatriated from Wuhan, China or the Diamond Princess Cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan. The CDC updates the number of coronavirus cases daily, but may not count all cases reported locally by different states.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged nations not to give up efforts to contain the virus.

"This is not a drill. This is not the time for giving up. This is not a time of for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops."

WHO had previously reported the virus' death rate as 3.4%, but U.S. health officials Thursday said they expect a far lower death rate for the virus than the current estimate, saying that it does not account for mild cases that go uncounted. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir, citing a model that included mild cases, said the U.S. could expect a death rate somewhere between 0.1% — like seasonal flu — and 1%.