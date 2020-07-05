FLORIDA, USA — Brian Howe, the former lead singer of the U.K. rock band "Bad Company" has died. He was 66.

"It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon, Brian Howe," said Paul Easton in a statement. He was Howe's longtime friend and manager.

A statement on Howe's Facebook page said the "No Smoke Without A Fire" singer died from cardiac arrest.

“Finding the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts over losing my brother has been difficult." Howe's sister Sandie said in a statement. “Our family would like to thank you for your compassion and the outpouring of love we are receiving.”

Howe joined Bad Company in 1985 after working with Ted Nugent on his “Penetrator” album. Howe took the place of the lead vocalist Paul Rodgers.

In a final tweet, Howe recalled his lifetime of accomplishments and one goal he was never able to fulfill.

"I’ve done a few things in my life," Howe wrote at the end of April. "I have sold millions of records and toured the world for the last 35 years but I want to appear on Tv with #RickyGervais who in my opinion is a genius."

Howe's Facebook page says he left the rock group in 1994 to pursue a solo career. He released the albums, “Tangled in Blue”, “Emotions”, “Circus Bar”, and his self-titled “Brian Howe The Collection”.

In 2018, his single “Hot Tin Roof” received the Hollywood Music in Media Awards award for Best Rock Song of the Year.

Before he died, Howe was on tour with his band Paul Warren, Christopher Turnbow, Miguel Gonzales and Rick Brothers before the industry shut down due to COVID-19. He looked forward to picking up his stage performances as soon as it was possible.

“I feel we are all put in this world for a reason,” said Howe's son Michael. “The passion for music was my father’s, and I am so happy that his legacy will live on.”