Bill Cosby releases statement thanking court that overturned his conviction

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Wednesday, leading to his release from prison.

WASHINGTON — Bill Cosby thanked fans, supporters and Pennsylvania's highest court Wednesday, hours after his sexual assault conviction was overturned, leading to his release from prison after three years.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Wednesday that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby, though there was no evidence that agreement was ever put in writing. That led to Cosby's release.

"I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence," Cosby said in a post on Twitter. "Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law."

Earlier in the day, Cosby returned to his Elkins Park, Pa., home on the outskirts of Philadelphia and faced a gaggle of media assembled outside during a press conference. He didn't speak, only looking toward his legal representatives when asked for comment.

Members of his legal team said Cosby is "extremely happy to be home" and declared that "what we saw today is justice."

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Cosby home," said Jennifer Bonjean, a representative for Cosby. "He served three years of an unjust sentence. He did it with dignity and principle and he was a mentor to other inmates. He was really, as I say, 'doin' time time was not doin' him.'"

Bonjean continued saying, "He had every right to rely on the prosecutors' word and they pulled the rug out from underneath him.

"When that happens there cannot be a just sentence. And, if there had been a just verdict and a just sentence, we wouldn’t be here fighting. And I think it’s really important that we keep our eye on the ball that our constitution is sacred. And that we need to uphold that at all times. And I’m glad that the Pennsylvania supreme court saw that," she added.