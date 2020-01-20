Child products manufacturer Baby Trend is recalling four models of its Tango mini strollers because they could put children at risk of falling.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a recall notice on Thursday for the strollers, instructing consumers to request a refund or replacement from the company.

The company says both of the hinges can collapse under pressure which could lead to dangerous falls.

According to the notice, the recalled strollers can be identified with its model number and is identifiable by a uniquely colored bonnet top sold in Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A). The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller's legs.

The strollers were manufactured in China and sold on Amazon and in Target stores from October 2019 through November 2019.

The company says to stop using the stroller immediately if you have one. The company stressed that it has received no reports of injuries so far.

Baby Trend is providing customers who purchased these specific models a free replacement or refund. If you determine that you own one of these specific model numbers please stop using the product and contact Baby Trend’s customer service at 1-800-328-7363 or via email at info@babytrend.com.