Audio problems shifted the debate from national issues to one about whose mic was on.

NBC's Chuck Todd threw the debate to a commercial break after nearly two minutes of trying to figure out audio difficulties.

During the second hour of the debate, Todd and Rachel Maddow took over moderating duties for Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Jose Diaz-Balart. Todd claimed that the microphones from the previous moderators were still on.

"We believe we have the technical difficulties fixed," Todd said upon returning from break.

Viewers, and the president, reacted on social media about the mishap.

RELATED: Bilingual debate responses by Beto, Booker light up social media

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Democrats set to clash in 2020's opening debate