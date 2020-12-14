William Barr resigning as Attorney General

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be stepping down Dec. 23, he said in a letter to President Donald Trump

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be stepping down before Christmas, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Monday. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over as Acting Attorney General.

In a letter to Trump, Barr said Dec. 23 will be his last day.

"I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people," Barr wrote.

Barr also congratulated Trump, saying the president accomplished much despite "relentless, implacable resistance."

Barr indicated he updated Trump Monday on the Department of Justice's review of allegations of voter fraud in the election. It came the same day as electors across the country formally voted for President-elect Joe Biden, giving the Democrat the 270 electoral votes needed to cement his victory.

...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020