William Barr resigning as Attorney General

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be stepping down Dec. 23, he said in a letter to President Donald Trump
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican state attorneys general about social media companies, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be stepping down before Christmas, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Monday. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over as Acting Attorney General.

In a letter to Trump, Barr said Dec. 23 will be his last day.

"I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people,"  Barr wrote.

Barr also congratulated Trump, saying the president accomplished much despite "relentless, implacable resistance."

Barr indicated he updated Trump Monday on the Department of Justice's review of allegations of voter fraud in the election. It came the same day as electors across the country formally voted for President-elect Joe Biden, giving the Democrat the 270 electoral votes needed to cement his victory.

This is a breaking news story. Check  back for updates.