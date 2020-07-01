Britain's first astronaut thinks aliens exist and she says they could be already living among us, but we can't see them.

Helen Sharman is a chemist who currently works at the Imperial College in London. Before that, her claim to fame was becoming the first Brit in space. She visited the Soviet Union's Mir space station in 1991.

In an interview with the Observer, the 56-year-old said without reservation that aliens exist because there are billions of stars in the universe, most of which have planets orbiting them.

She says an alien could even be sitting next to you right now.

"Will they be like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not. It’s possible they’re here right now and we simply can’t see them," Sharman said.

Sharman also said most people seem to assume Britain's first astronaut was a man. She often has to correct them.

"A man going first would be the norm, so I’m thrilled that I got to upset that order," Sharman said.